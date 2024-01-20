20, January 2024
Renowned Cameroon Anglophone history teacher Mathias Kimbeng has died in Limbe the chief city in Fako Division.
A post on social media, which has hundreds of his former students said: Mathias Kimbeng sociable, philanthropic, sympathetic, enterprising, brilliant and God fearing. Boooh Kims RIP
Reports said he died today shortly after conducting his normal daily routines, but the cause of his death has not been made public.
By Rita Akana in Limbe
This item is still developing
