Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
14, December 2022
Mbappé’s France faces off against Hakimi’s Morocco in World Cup semi-final 0
Mbappé’s France faces off against Hakimi’s Morocco at 8pm Paris time in the semi-final of the World Cup on Wednesday. The winner of the match will meet Argentina in the final, who resoundingly beat Croatia 3-0 on Tuesday.
Defending champions France know victory against surprise package Morocco would leave them just one win away from becoming the first team in 60 years to successfully defend the trophy.
Didier Deschamps’ France are heavy favourites to win at the Al Bayt Stadium but face a team that have conceded just once in their extraordinary run to the semi-finals.
Morocco are the first African side and the first Arab nation to reach the semi-finals of a World Cup.