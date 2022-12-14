Privacy Overview
14, December 2022
Messi, Alvarez masterclasses give Argentina big win over Croatia – and place in final 0
It was a richly deserved win for Argentina, who played with tremendous spirit to reach the final. Lionel Messi fired home his penalty in his trademark calm yet joyous style. Then Julian Alvarez’s remarkable solo goal almost stole the show from Messi, as he just kept running from the halfway line, exploiting some terrible Croatian defending, to tap it in from close range. The third goal came from Messi just being magnificently, inimitably Messi, keeping the ball under enormous Croatian pressure in the tightest of spots to carry on with his run and set it up for Alvarez to tap home.
Croatia, by contrast, looked stifled throughout the whole match. Luka Modric orchestrated some nice midfield passing for much of the game, but it never came close to producing anything. Modric came off with ten minutes to spare, a sad end to the 37-year-old’s illustrious World Cup career.
But all eyes now will be on Lionel Messi and his attempt to cap off his long and dazzling World Cup career by seizing the trophy in Sunday’s final.
Source: France 24