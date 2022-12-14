Privacy Overview
More than 120 killed in floods in DR Congo’s capital Kinshasa 0
More than 120 people were killed Tuesday as the worst floods in years battered DR Congo’s capital Kinshasa following an all-night downpour, authorities said in a provisional assessment.
Major roads in the centre of Kinshasa, a city of some 15 million people, were submerged for hours, and a key supply route was cut off.
Earlier in the day, city police chief General Sylvano Kasongo gave a provisional toll of at least 55 dead in a statement to AFP, concentrated especially on hillside locations where there had been landslips.
However, the toll was then revised upwards to at least 100, according to the country’s state television.
An AFP reporter saw the bodies of nine members of the same family – including young children – who had died after the collapse of their home in the Binza Delvaux district.
Source: AFP