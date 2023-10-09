9, October 2023
The Israeli military says the surprise co-ordinated assault launched by Hamas on Saturday feels like the September 2001 attack on the US
“This is our 9/11 – they got us,” says a spokesman, while another compares it to the 1941 Pearl Harbor attack
Israel is still fighting Palestinian militants in multiple places near the Gaza border, two days after the attack began
And it says fighters may be still be getting into Israel from the enclave
More than 700 people have been killed in Israel since Hamas launched its attacks on Saturday morning, including 260 at a music festival
And almost 500 have died in Gaza, after Israel launched massive retaliatory air strikes.
Source: BBC
