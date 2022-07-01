Privacy Overview
1, July 2022
Moscow: Body of Cameroonian singer Pierre Narcisse, who died last week, will be sent home 0
The body of the singer Pierre Narcisse, who died last week, will be delivered to Cameroon after the farewell ceremony.
This was stated by the ex-wife of the artist Valery Kalacheva, According to RIA-Novosti.
According to her, the farewell ceremony for Pierre Narcisse will take place on Thursday, and the body will immediately be taken to Cameroon.
Narcisse’s ex-wife noted that she did not understand why the singer’s relatives refused to bury him in Moscow.
