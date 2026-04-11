Cameroon has adjusted the start date of the third school term, delaying the return to class for secondary school students by nearly a week.
In an April 9 statement, Secondary Education Minister Nalova Lyonga announced that the term, initially set to begin on April 21, will now start on Monday, April 27, 2026.
The change is tied to the rescheduling of the national finals of the Fenassco League A school games, now set to take place from April 19 to 26 in Bafoussam and Bangangté, in the West region. The competitions were originally planned for April 8 to 15 but were postponed on government instructions, requiring an adjustment to the academic calendar.
Authorities say the decision is meant to balance school sports activities with academic continuity. The Fenassco games, which bring together thousands of students from across the country each year, are seen as a key platform for promoting school sports and identifying young talent.
However, the delay is expected to affect the organization of teaching schedules. To address this, the minister has instructed regional education officials to organize catch-up classes in all secondary schools.
The aim is to preserve instructional hours and ensure that the 2025–2026 academic calendar remains on track, particularly as the final term is critical for national exams.
School administrators, teachers, students, and parents have been urged to strictly follow the revised schedule to ensure the smooth completion of the academic year.
The adjustment comes as the school year enters its final phase, under the framework set by the joint order issued in August 2025 by the ministries of Basic and Secondary Education.
11, April 2026
Nalova Lyonga adjusts academic calendar to match rescheduled school games 0
Cameroon has adjusted the start date of the third school term, delaying the return to class for secondary school students by nearly a week.
In an April 9 statement, Secondary Education Minister Nalova Lyonga announced that the term, initially set to begin on April 21, will now start on Monday, April 27, 2026.
The change is tied to the rescheduling of the national finals of the Fenassco League A school games, now set to take place from April 19 to 26 in Bafoussam and Bangangté, in the West region. The competitions were originally planned for April 8 to 15 but were postponed on government instructions, requiring an adjustment to the academic calendar.
Authorities say the decision is meant to balance school sports activities with academic continuity. The Fenassco games, which bring together thousands of students from across the country each year, are seen as a key platform for promoting school sports and identifying young talent.
However, the delay is expected to affect the organization of teaching schedules. To address this, the minister has instructed regional education officials to organize catch-up classes in all secondary schools.
The aim is to preserve instructional hours and ensure that the 2025–2026 academic calendar remains on track, particularly as the final term is critical for national exams.
School administrators, teachers, students, and parents have been urged to strictly follow the revised schedule to ensure the smooth completion of the academic year.
The adjustment comes as the school year enters its final phase, under the framework set by the joint order issued in August 2025 by the ministries of Basic and Secondary Education.
Source: Sbbc