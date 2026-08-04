Cameroon concluded the 2026 Commonwealth Games, which ended on Aug. 2 in Glasgow, with five medals: one gold, one silver and three bronze. The country’s delegation, which consisted of 21 athletes, improved on its performance at the 2022 Birmingham Games, where it won three medals.
Eseme Wins Gold in Record Time
Emmanuel Eseme secured Cameroon’s only gold medal by winning the men’s 100 meters. The 32-year-old sprinter crossed the finish line in 9.83 seconds despite rainy conditions, finishing ahead of Australia’s Lachlan Kennedy and Nigeria’s Kayinsola Ajayi.
Eseme’s performance established both a new Commonwealth Games record and a new Cameroon national record. Earlier in the semifinals, he had already lowered the national record to 9.89 seconds. Moreover, his winning time ranks as the third-fastest performance in African history and the third-fastest time in the world during the 2026 season as of the date of the race.
Judo Delivers Three Medals
Judo accounted for three of Cameroon’s five medals. Richelle Soppi Mbella claimed the silver medal in the women’s over-78 kg category after losing the final to New Zealand’s Sydnee Andrews. Meanwhile, Marie Céline Baba Matia won bronze in the under-52 kg division, while Franck Ulrick Tahman Zan also secured bronze in the under-100 kg category.
Cameroon’s fifth medal came from para-athlete Cédric Idriss Lekezo Azamdzi, who finished third in the F57 shot put with a throw of 12.57 meters. Consequently, Cameroon won medals in athletics, para-athletics and judo.
Medal Count Improves on Birmingham 2022
Cameroon increased its medal tally to five podium finishes, compared with three medals at the 2022 Birmingham Games, representing a 66.7% increase. However, the country maintained the same number of gold medals. At Birmingham 2022, weightlifter Junior Périclès Ngadja Nyabeyeu won Cameroon’s only gold medal in the 109 kg category.
Nevertheless, comparisons between the two editions require caution because the 2026 Glasgow Games featured 215 events across 10 sports, compared with 283 events across 19 sports at Birmingham 2022.
Cameroon Ranks Fifth Among African Nations
Cameroon finished 16th overall in the final medal standings and ranked fifth among African countries, behind Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya and Mauritius. Although Cameroon won one more medal than Mauritius, Mauritius ranked higher because it secured one additional silver medal. The Commonwealth Games ranking prioritizes gold medals, followed by silver and bronze medals.
Nigeria led the African medal table with 24 medals, including 10 gold medals, while South Africa collected 28 medals, including seven gold medals. Australia topped the overall medal standings with 171 medals, including 70 gold medals, ahead of England and Canada.
4, August 2026
Cameroon wins 5 Commonwealth Games medals as Eseme sets 100m record 0
Cameroon concluded the 2026 Commonwealth Games, which ended on Aug. 2 in Glasgow, with five medals: one gold, one silver and three bronze. The country’s delegation, which consisted of 21 athletes, improved on its performance at the 2022 Birmingham Games, where it won three medals.
Eseme Wins Gold in Record Time
Emmanuel Eseme secured Cameroon’s only gold medal by winning the men’s 100 meters. The 32-year-old sprinter crossed the finish line in 9.83 seconds despite rainy conditions, finishing ahead of Australia’s Lachlan Kennedy and Nigeria’s Kayinsola Ajayi.
Eseme’s performance established both a new Commonwealth Games record and a new Cameroon national record. Earlier in the semifinals, he had already lowered the national record to 9.89 seconds. Moreover, his winning time ranks as the third-fastest performance in African history and the third-fastest time in the world during the 2026 season as of the date of the race.
Judo Delivers Three Medals
Judo accounted for three of Cameroon’s five medals. Richelle Soppi Mbella claimed the silver medal in the women’s over-78 kg category after losing the final to New Zealand’s Sydnee Andrews. Meanwhile, Marie Céline Baba Matia won bronze in the under-52 kg division, while Franck Ulrick Tahman Zan also secured bronze in the under-100 kg category.
Cameroon’s fifth medal came from para-athlete Cédric Idriss Lekezo Azamdzi, who finished third in the F57 shot put with a throw of 12.57 meters. Consequently, Cameroon won medals in athletics, para-athletics and judo.
Medal Count Improves on Birmingham 2022
Cameroon increased its medal tally to five podium finishes, compared with three medals at the 2022 Birmingham Games, representing a 66.7% increase. However, the country maintained the same number of gold medals. At Birmingham 2022, weightlifter Junior Périclès Ngadja Nyabeyeu won Cameroon’s only gold medal in the 109 kg category.
Nevertheless, comparisons between the two editions require caution because the 2026 Glasgow Games featured 215 events across 10 sports, compared with 283 events across 19 sports at Birmingham 2022.
Cameroon Ranks Fifth Among African Nations
Cameroon finished 16th overall in the final medal standings and ranked fifth among African countries, behind Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya and Mauritius. Although Cameroon won one more medal than Mauritius, Mauritius ranked higher because it secured one additional silver medal. The Commonwealth Games ranking prioritizes gold medals, followed by silver and bronze medals.
Nigeria led the African medal table with 24 medals, including 10 gold medals, while South Africa collected 28 medals, including seven gold medals. Australia topped the overall medal standings with 171 medals, including 70 gold medals, ahead of England and Canada.
Source: Sbbc