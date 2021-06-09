9, June 2021

Nexttel Cameroon to launch mobile money service by December 0

Nexttel Cameroon has announced plans to introduce its mobile money services in the country by December, Nextvame reported. Nexttel Possa, which means Nexttel wallet, will be launched in collaboration with UBA Cameroon in compliance with CEMAC regulations. Their collaboration for that purpose was authorised by the central bank of the CEMAC region, Bank of Central African States (BEAC) on 12 March 2018.

Source: Telecompaper