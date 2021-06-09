Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
9, June 2021
Nexttel Cameroon to launch mobile money service by December 0
Nexttel Cameroon has announced plans to introduce its mobile money services in the country by December, Nextvame reported. Nexttel Possa, which means Nexttel wallet, will be launched in collaboration with UBA Cameroon in compliance with CEMAC regulations. Their collaboration for that purpose was authorised by the central bank of the CEMAC region, Bank of Central African States (BEAC) on 12 March 2018.
Source: Telecompaper