Despite mounting international pressure for the Niger’s ruling junta to step down its decision to name a new prime minister is an indication that the military is already holding on to leadership in the West African country.
“They are cementing their grip on power… they are trying to send a message that they are creating a government around them[sevles].”
Niger informed ECOWAS that it cannot host a delegation from the West African regional bloc, citing reasons of security due to what it characterised as widespread anger among the Nigerien population following sanctions imposed by the bloc.
“The current context of anger and revolt among the population following the sanctions imposed by ECOWAS makes it impossible to welcome this delegation in the required serenity and security,” Niger’s foreign affairs ministry wrote in a letter addressed to the ECOWAS representation in Niamey.
8, August 2023
Niger military ‘cementing grip on power’ with announcement of new PM 0
Culled from France 24