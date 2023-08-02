Nigeria has cut its electricity supply to Niger after West African neighbours imposed sanctions on the junta that ousted the country’s elected leader last week, a Niger power company source has told AFP.
“Since yesterday, Nigeria has disconnected the high-voltage line transporting electricity to Niger,” a source at Niger’s power company Nigelec said.
Niger depends on Nigeria for 70 percent of its power.
Nigeria cuts electricity to Niger following coup 0
Source: France 24