Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
10, October 2022
North Korea says recent missile tests were ‘tactical nuclear’ drills to ‘wipe out’ targets 0
North Korea’s recent missile tests demonstrated its ability to conduct strikes with “tactical nuclear weapons”, the country’s leader Kim Jong-un has said, adding that his forces were ready to “hit and wipe out targets at any time from any location”.
Kim was quoted as saying by North Korea’s state media on Monday that the drills were “an obvious warning and clear demonstration” to the country’s enemies.
North Korean army units involved in the operation of tactical nukes staged military drills from September 25 to October 9 “to check and assess the war deterrent and nuclear counterattack capability,” the country’s official Korea Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
“Through seven times of launching drills of the tactical nuclear operation units, the actual war capabilities … of the nuclear combat forces ready to hit and wipe out targets at any location and any time were displayed to the full,” the agency said.
It also made clear that the nuclear tests came in reaction to recent joint war games involving US, South Korean and Japanese troops that included the deployment of a nuclear-powered US aircraft carrier, enraging Pyongyang, which regards such drills as rehearsals for invading the country.
In response, North Korea “decided to organize military drills under the simulation of an actual war” that gamed out hitting South Korea’s ports, airports and military command facilities, KCNA stated.
“The effectiveness and practical combat capability of our nuclear combat force were fully demonstrated as it stands completely ready to hit and destroy targets at any time from any location,” the news agency quoted Kim as saying.
“Even though the enemy continues to talk about dialogue and negotiations, we do not have anything to talk about nor do we feel the need to do so.”
Source: Presstv