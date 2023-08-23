Gun deaths related to children in the United States have reached a new high, a recent study revealed on Monday, signaling the surging gun violence across the country.
The report published by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) found that more children had died from gun-related injuries in 2021, in contrast to previous years.
By using the stats provided by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s mortality database, the study found that gun deaths of American children rose from 3,390 in 2019 to 4,368 in 2020 and to 4,752 in 2021, the latest year for which data was available.
According to the study published in the AAP’s journal, gun violence has been the number one cause of death for children in the United States since 2020.
Noticeably, among Black kids guns were mostly used for homicide while the majority of White children used them for suicide.
23, August 2023
Number of American kids killed by guns hit record high in 2021 0
Source: Presstv