O.J. Simpson, the star NFL football player whose 1995 acquittal in the so-called “trial of the century” for the brutal murders of his wife and a male friend gripped the world, has died at the age of 76, his family announced.
“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” a message signed by the family said on social media site X.
11, April 2024
O.J. Simpson former NFL star dies aged 76 0
Source: AFP