22, November 2024
Ode to Princess Victorine Ako Tambi: A Charles Mambo family Production 0
The Charles Mambo family is honoring and celebrating an extraordinary woman whose tireless efforts and unwavering dedication have touched countless lives both in Cameroon and the United Kingdom.
The Mambos of Great Britain are privileged to present to the world Victorine Ako Tambi, a beacon of compassion, leadership and cultural pride.
Victorine Ako Tambi, a devoted mother and grandmother has been married to a titled man from Ndekwai village in Cameroon. Together, they have resided in London for the past decade, where Victorine Ako Tambi has emerged as a cornerstone of the Cameroonian community. Her remarkable journey is marked by her profound commitment to charitable work, social empowerment and cultural preservation.
In the wake of the conflict that erupted in English-speaking Cameroon in 2016, Lady Vicky stepped forward as a lifeline for countless families affected by the turmoil. Her unwavering support for orphaned children and needy families has provided hope and stability in the most trying times. Through her charitable initiatives, she has extended a helping hand, ensuring that the most vulnerable among us are not forgotten.
Vicky Ako Tambi’s influence extends beyond her philanthropic endeavours. As a fervent advocate for African women, she has utilized social media platforms to inspire and empower, fostering a sense of strength and solidarity among women across the continent. Her voice has been a catalyst for change, encouraging women to embrace their potential and strive for greatness.
In the United Kingdom, Lady Vicky’s contributions to the Cameroonian community are unparalleled. As the current President of the Manyu Elements Cultural Association (MECA UK), she has been instrumental in promoting and preserving our rich Cameroonian cultural heritage. Her leadership has brought our community closer, fostering unity and a shared sense of identity. Additionally, as a chartered member of the Board of Trustees of the Manyu Solidarity Group UK, she plays a crucial role in repatriating the remains of deceased Cameroonians, ensuring they rest in their homeland with dignity and respect.
Lady Vicky’s dedication to cultural promotion is further exemplified by her prominent role in MOHWA, a Manyu women’s cultural group with international recognition. Her active participation has elevated the group’s profile, showcasing the beauty and diversity of Cameroonian culture on a global stage.
Lady Vicky Tambi embodies the spirit of selflessness, resilience, and cultural pride. Her contributions have not only strengthened our community in the United Kingdom but have also had a profound impact on the lives of many in Cameroon. She is a true community personality, whose legacy of kindness and leadership will inspire future generations.
Everyone in the Charles Mambo family is appealing to all in the Cameroonian community in the United Kingdom to take a moment to express their deepest gratitude and admiration for Vicky Tambi.
The remarkable journey of this mother and grandmother born in Mamfe the chief town in Manyu Division to late Simon Eyong Mengot and late Mama Rose Eyong Mengot is a testament to the power of compassion and the enduring impact one individual can have on the world.
Lady Victorine Ako Tambi, we salute you, and we thank you for your unwavering dedication to making our world a better place.
A Charles Mambo family Production