26, January 2024
An oil tanker is on fire in the Gulf of Aden, its operator says, after Houthis said they hit it with a missile.
The movement said it had targeted the Marlin Luanda on Friday evening.
Operator Trafigura told the BBC the strike caused a fire in one of the ship’s cargo tanks and firefighting equipment was being used to contain it.
US officials told the BBC’s US partner CBS the tanker was hit by an anti-ship ballistic missile and a naval ship was responding to its distress signal.
There were no injuries reported, the US officials said.
It is the latest attack on commercial shipping by the Houthis in and around the Red Sea.
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said that the incident happened 60 nautical miles south-east of Aden.
The UKMTO said warships were in attendance and supporting the vessel, adding all crew had been reported safe.
It warned other vessels to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity.
Trafigura confirmed the vessel had been struck and military ships were on their way to provide assistance.
“Firefighting equipment on board is being deployed to suppress and control the fire caused in one cargo tank on the starboard side,” a Trafigura spokesperson said.
Source: BBC
