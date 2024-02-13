Cameroonian footballer Patrick Mboma’s son Kenji Mboma is selected in the first division club FC Cincinnati for the 2024 MLS super draft. He is a left-footer player and has played very well for his long range goals and exceptional dribbling skills.
Mboma had played for Dayton and has a record of scoring nine goals and tallied three assists in 15 appearances, all began while logging 1,330 minutes as a central striker. He scored six goals in his last five matches and was named First Team All-Atlantic 10.
Before he went Dayton, Mboma Dem was a playmaker in Omaha. There he notched 12 goals and 12 assists in 42 games that he played.
In the year 2022, Mboma Dem tallied six goals, eight assists and five games of two or more goal contributions.
On the course of completing his three-year career as a Maverick, Mboma Dem was invited to All-Summit Conference Newcomer Team in 2020 and All-Summit First Team 2021.
Mboma Dem was selected by FC Cincinnati with other 56 selected players. He expressed that he is incredibly grateful for the opportunity and the people that helped him and supported him along the way.
“This includes my family, friends, all my teammates and coaches, it also includes the University of Dayton,” said Mboma Dem.
Considerably, the 2024 MLS SuperDraft was the 25th edition of the MLS SuperDraft which was organised as sports draft to select amateur, usually collegiate, soccer players that are not affiliated with an MLS club or college soccer players that had their Homegrown player rights relinquished by their parent MLS club.
Reportedly, the draft was held on Dec 19, 2023 marking the second year in a row. Despite of this that it held in 2023, the draft will retain and do the branding for 2024.
13, February 2024
Source: News Invasion 24