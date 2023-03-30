30, March 2023
Pope Francis’ health is stabilising, according to a spokesperson for the Vatican. The Pontiff was admitted to hospital yesterday with a respiratory infection, sparking fears for his wellbeing.
But he has reportedly had a good night’s rest and is now working from hospital.
Nurses are optimistic that he could recover in time for Palm Sunday celebrations, but a discharge date has not yet been confirmed.
Source: France 24
