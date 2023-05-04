Cameroon power company Eneo reported a customer base up 12.278% between January 2022 (1,715,093) and January 2023 (1,925,667). This means the company has performed 210,574 new electrical connections over one year.
“This increase in access to electricity has been helped by the acceleration of the digitalization process, which has boosted management of online connection requests and better organization,” Eneo explained, stressing that interest in its digital agencies has been more noticeable in Yaoundé and Douala. In the political capital, for example, the number of price quotes produced by the online agency for the benefit of customers has increased by 958%.
Moreover, Eneo reported a significant decline in the execution deadlines for connection requests, which are now carried out on the same day of the payment of the estimate or at most 24 hours later.
4, May 2023
Power Company Eneo claims over 210,000 new connections in one year
Source: Business in Cameroon