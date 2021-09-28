28, September 2021

President Biden Nominates Cameroonian Virologist To Coordinate Global HIV/AIDS Response

Dr. John Nkengasong, a U.S. citizen born in Cameroon, would be the first person of African descent to hold the position to coordinate the U.S. response to the HIV/AIDS epidemic worldwide. But the US Senate must approve his eventual nomination.

Dr. John Nkengasong also served as the director for the African Union’s Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.