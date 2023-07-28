28, July 2023

President Sassou Nguesso urges end to Ukraine war at Russia-Africa summit 0

Congo Republic President Denis Sassou Nguesso called on Friday for an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine, saying a peace plan put forward by African leaders deserved attention.

Nguesso spoke at a Russia-Africa summit in St Petersburg hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said the peace proposal would be discussed later in the day.

Source: France 24