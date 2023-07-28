28, July 2023
Congo Republic President Denis Sassou Nguesso called on Friday for an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine, saying a peace plan put forward by African leaders deserved attention.
Nguesso spoke at a Russia-Africa summit in St Petersburg hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said the peace proposal would be discussed later in the day.
Source: France 24
President Sassou Nguesso urges end to Ukraine war at Russia-Africa summit
