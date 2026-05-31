31, May 2026
by soter •
Europe, Headline News, Sports
Paris Saint-Germain won a second consecutive Champions League title on Saturday after edging Arsenal in a tense final that went all the way to a penalty shootout.
Kai Havertz had fired Arsenal into a sixth-minute lead, but PSG’s Ousmane Dembélé equalised from the spot before Eberechi Eze and Gabriel both missed for the Gunners in a dramatic finale.
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
This website uses Google Analytics to collect anonymous information such as the number of visitors to the site, and the most popular pages.
Keeping this cookie enabled helps us to improve our website.
More information about our Cookie Policy
31, May 2026
PSG hold on to Champions League title after dramatic shootout win over Arsenal 0
by soter • Europe, Headline News, Sports
Paris Saint-Germain won a second consecutive Champions League title on Saturday after edging Arsenal in a tense final that went all the way to a penalty shootout.
Kai Havertz had fired Arsenal into a sixth-minute lead, but PSG’s Ousmane Dembélé equalised from the spot before Eberechi Eze and Gabriel both missed for the Gunners in a dramatic finale.