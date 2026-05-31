31, May 2026

PSG hold on to Champions League title after dramatic shootout win over Arsenal 0

by Europe, Headline News, Sports

Paris Saint-Germain won a second consecutive Champions League title on Saturday after edging Arsenal in a tense final that went all the way to a penalty shootout.

Kai Havertz had fired Arsenal into a sixth-minute lead, but PSG’s Ousmane Dembélé equalised from the spot before Eberechi Eze and Gabriel both missed for the Gunners in a dramatic finale.