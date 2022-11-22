Privacy Overview
22, November 2022
Qatar 2022: Denmark 0-0 Tunisia 0
Denmark have settled for a single point on their Group D opener, after a blank draw against Tunisia at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.
The Africans were the side to assert themselves on the game in the first-half. They had a great chance to take the lead shortly before half-time but Issam Jebeli’s chipped effort from close-range was spectacularly saved by Kasper Schmeichel.
Denmark paced it up in the second period and had a superb opportunity to grab the lead 20 minutes from time but Andreas Cornelius squandered that as the two sides played out the goalless draw.