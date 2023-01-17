Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
17, January 2023
Quebec police say killing of health-care worker from Cameroon was a homicide 0
Quebec provincial police say they are investigating the death last week of a health-care worker from Cameroon as a homicide.
The body of Nadine Flora Alinanyinyi, 34, was found Thursday in her apartment in Mont-St-Hilaire, Que., about 40 kilometres east of Montreal.
A two-month-old baby was found unharmed inside the apartment.
Alinanyinyi had been recruited to Quebec from Cameroon in 2020 and was employed at Le Quartier Saint-Hilaire seniors residence as a personal support worker.
Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau says authorities have met with the baby’s father but do not consider him a suspect.
Her employer said in a statement last week that Alinanyinyi was appreciated by her peers and had been on maternity leave.
Source: Global News