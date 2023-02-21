Staff and students of Queen of the Rosary college Okoyong, the first girls school in Cameroon, met and reflected on the progress of their school, a year after an arson attack which many thought would lead to the closing of the school.
The ceremony which took place on February 12, started with a thanksgiving mass in the college chapel and was presided over by the school chaplain.
After mass, the staff, students and guests gathered in the Rosary Hall where activities such as singing, dancing and drama took place. The event was also marked by the sharing of food and drinks.
Speaking during the event, the Principal, Rev. Sr Rosemary Arrah, said that the occasion was to thank God Almighty for keeping the students safe and to also thank the staff and parents for their continuous support in ensuring that the school keeps growing despite all odds.
Created in 1956 in Okoyong, a small village four miles away from Mamfe in Manyu Division, Queen of the Rosary College has been home to many young girls and women who travel from far and wide in pursuit of formal education.
The college started experiencing a decline in enrollment at the start of the armed conflict with the rise in insecurity in the area, just after celebrating its sixtieth anniversary.
It should be recalled that, on the night of February 10, 2022, unknown gunmen attacked the campus and set two dormitories ablaze. This caused fear and panic amongst students and parents, who did not hesitate to rush and check on their children after getting the news.
To the surprise of many, their enrollment doubled the following academic year despite the incident which had occurred.
The event was, indeed, colourful as students from the four different houses were seen with their brightly coloured uniforms.
By Cecilia Manjang