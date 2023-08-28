Retired Justice Bisseck Dagobert has been found death in his car in Yaoundé the nation’s capital.
His lifeless body was discovered on Saturday August 26, 2023 in the Nkolbison neighborhood.
Early reports suggested that the pro President Biya judge was seen in a hotel at about 2pm and was visited by a young lady. The lady reportedly left the hotel by 7:30pm and the lifeless body of the Magistrate was later discovered at about 9:45pm.
Bisseck Dagobert died aged 74. He was serving the corrupt regime as a judge at the Chamber of Accounts at the Supreme Court and also moonlighted as president of the judicial Chamber.
Reported by Cameroon News Agency with additional editing from Ewang Miriam Metchane
28, August 2023
Retired but not tired: Pro Biya Supreme Court judge found dead in car
