Cameroon’s head coach, Rigobert Song, expressed optimism on Sunday, hoping that the Indomitable Lions would create history once again, just as they did in 1984 when they clinched their maiden Nations Cup title in Cote d’Ivoire.
Cameroon will kick off their Nations Cup campaign on Monday, facing Guinea in the Group C opener, which also features Gambia and Senegal.
“There is a historical connection between Cameroon and Cote d’Ivoire,” Song told the pre-match news conference on Sunday.
“We were heroes in 1984, and I believe we should honor that history.”
“We are like a family. We won our first title here, and that’s why we visited the grave of the first president of Cote d’Ivoire upon our arrival.”
“Our aim is to progress far in the competition, and why not recreate history by achieving what we did in 1984? We didn’t come here just to participate.”
Regarding the match against Guinea, Song emphasized the significance of the opening games and acknowledged that his team faces a tough opponent.
“The initial matches in such competitions hold great importance,” he added.
“We will be prepared. All participating teams have specific goals.”
“Guinea is a formidable team, and we are well aware of who we will be facing. We will give our all.”
The Cameroon boss expressed his disappointment over the absence of striker Vincent Aboubakar, but assured that all other players are ready for the game.
“Aboubakar’s absence is a loss because he is a leader and has demonstrated his abilities over the years. However, the remaining players are prepared,” he concluded.
15, January 2024
Source: ahram online