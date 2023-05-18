Ukraine said “unprecedented” air attacks had rocked its capital and other areas early Thursday, a day after it reached an agreement with Russia to extend a deal allowing grain exports across the Black Sea.
“A series of air attacks on Kyiv, unprecedented in their power, intensity and variety, continues,” said Serhii Popko, head of Kyiv’s civil and military administration, adding that no casualties had been reported in the capital.
At least one person was killed by a Russian missile strike on an industrial facility in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa in the early hours of Thursday. Two more people were wounded in the attack, military administration spokesman Serhiy Bratchuk wrote on Telegram.
18, May 2023
Russia launches ‘unprecedented’ air attacks on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv 0
Ukraine said “unprecedented” air attacks had rocked its capital and other areas early Thursday, a day after it reached an agreement with Russia to extend a deal allowing grain exports across the Black Sea.
“A series of air attacks on Kyiv, unprecedented in their power, intensity and variety, continues,” said Serhii Popko, head of Kyiv’s civil and military administration, adding that no casualties had been reported in the capital.
At least one person was killed by a Russian missile strike on an industrial facility in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa in the early hours of Thursday. Two more people were wounded in the attack, military administration spokesman Serhiy Bratchuk wrote on Telegram.
Source: France 24