17, March 2023
Moscow has dismissed the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“The decisions of the International Criminal Court have no meaning for our country, including from a legal point of view,” Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on social media.
“Possible ‘recipes’ for arrest coming from the international court will be legally void as far as we are concerned,” she added without referring to Putin by name.
Source: France 24
Russia says ICC warrant for Putin is meaningless
