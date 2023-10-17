17, October 2023
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in China on Tuesday to meet his “dear friend” Xi Jinping, bolstering their relationship at a summit that will be overshadowed by the Israel-Hamas war.
China this week welcomes representatives of 130 countries for a forum of President Xi’s landmark project, the Belt and Road Initiative, that Beijing is using to extend its global influence.
Putin is at the top of the invitation list, with the Russian leader on his first trip to a major global power since the Ukraine invasion threw his regime into international isolation.
His plane landed in China just before 09:30 am, an AFP journalist on the tarmac saw.
He is due to meet Xi for talks on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.
Source: AFP
