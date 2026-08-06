6, August 2026

Russian strikes target Ukraine’s Kharkiv and Sumy regions, killing at least six 0

At least six people were killed in Russian strikes on Ukraine overnight into Thursday, including three in the city ​of ‌Balakliia in the Kharkiv region and another three in the northern region of Sumy, local authorities said. Russia ⁠also struck ​two ​dry cargo vessels near Ukraine’s ​Black ‌Sea ⁠port ‌of Odesa ⁠late on Wednesday.

Rescuers worked ​on Thursday to douse fires and clear debris in Ukraine’s eastern city ​of ‌Balakliia after Russian strikes ⁠on homes killed three overnight, authorities said ‌on the Telegram messaging app.

Three ⁠people were also killed overnight and at least 19 wounded ​in Russian attacks on ‌settlements in the northern region of Sumy. Twelve more were wounded in ‌the city of Sumy itself, following an attack ​with guided aerial bombs, the Ukrainian police said on Telegram.

A drone attack ​on a van wounded ​six in the southern ​region of Kherson, the regional administration said ​on Telegram. Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians in the war triggered by Russia’s invasion of ⁠Ukraine in February 2022.

Russia ⁠also struck ​two ​dry cargo vessels near Ukraine’s ​Black ‌Sea ⁠port ‌of Odesa ⁠late on Wednesday, ​TASS ‌news agency reported, citing ‌the ​Russian Defence Ministry.

The vessels were ​transporting ​military ​goods, the ​ministry said.

Russia says it downed 605 Ukrainian drones overnight

Russia shot down 605 Ukrainian drones during the night over its territory and the annexed Crimean Peninsula, the defence ministry said Thursday.

“During the night … air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 605 Ukrainian aerial drones,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry flagged attacks in the Tver region about 180 kilometres northwest of Moscow, where local authorities reported a logistics centre belonging to the e-commerce giant Wildberries had been damaged.

Regional governor Vitaly Korolyov said air defence systems had repelled the Ukrainian attack.

“As a result of the fall of debris from one of the drones, the facade of the Wildberries logistics centre was slightly damaged,” he wrote on Telegram, adding that no one had been wounded.

Ukraine has repeatedly struck sites belonging to Wildberries – a popular online commerce platform often described as Russia’s Amazon – across the country since mid-July.

Mikhail Yevrayev, governor of the Yaroslavl region around 250 kilometres north of Moscow, reported the “most massive attack” against his region, saying 92 drones had been shot down.

Debris caused fires in houses and damaged cars, he added on Telegram.

More than four years after the start of Russia’s large-scale offensive against Ukraine, diplomacy is at a standstill and the two countries are ramping up long-range strikes, causing a growing number of civilian casualties.

Source: AFP