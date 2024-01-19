19, January 2024
Cori Broadus, the daughter of rapper Snoop Dogg, has said she broke down in tears when doctors told her she had suffered a “severe stroke” aged 24.
Broadus shared her news with a picture of herself lying in a hospital bed on an Instagram story on Thursday, to her 657,000 followers.
She commented: “I had a severe stroke this AM. I started breaking down crying when they told me.
“I’m only 24. What did I do in my past to deserve all of this?”
Doctors sometimes refer to stroke as a heart attack for the brain.
It occurs when the blood supply to the brain is stopped.
Replying to friends who sent her well wishes on Instagram, Broadus posted: “I love you, I love you.”
Source: BBC
