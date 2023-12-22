Hundreds of Cameroon government troops have gone on a violent rampage in Mbakong, setting alight dozens of homes after five soldiers were killed by Ambazonia fighters on Wednesday.
Cameroon Concord News correspondent in Bamenda said the five army soldiers were killed by an explosive device on the Mile 24 road linking Bafut in Bamenda to Wum, the chief town in Menchum Division in the North West region.
The deadly incident on Wednesday, followed by several attacks against Cameroon government military installations throughout Southern Cameroons immediately raised doubts about the feasibility of the Biya Francophone regime in Yaoundé to calm the seven year-long wave of bloodshed.
Local media houses in Bamenda reported that about 20 homes were torched on Wednesday evening and many innocent Southern Cameroons civilians were arrested in Mbakong.
We gathered that the Francophone leadership of the military deployed to the North West region ordered soldiers to strike Mbakong “without mercy”.
By Soter Agbaw-Ebai with files from Fon Lawrence in Bamenda
22, December 2023
