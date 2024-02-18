At least eight separatist fighters have been killed in a military offensive in Cameroon’s war-torn English-speaking region of Southwest, security and local sources said on Sunday.
The raids were carried out from Friday to Saturday in the Ayukaba locality of the region.
The fighters had arrived at the locality and were preparing to set up a base there when the information reached the army, a military official in the region said.
“Our brave soldiers immediately entered the area and succeeded in driving them out for two days. Eight (separatist fighters) were killed, and several of their weapons and ammunition were seized,” said the official, who asked not to be named.
Officials said on Saturday that troops were succeeding in most operations in the region thanks to the cooperation of the local population.
Fighting between government forces and separatist fighters has persisted in Cameroon’s two English-speaking regions of Northwest and Southwest since 2017 when separatists attempted to establish an independent nation in these regions.
18, February 2024
Southern Cameroons Crisis: 8 separatist fighters killed in Ayukaba 0
At least eight separatist fighters have been killed in a military offensive in Cameroon’s war-torn English-speaking region of Southwest, security and local sources said on Sunday.
The raids were carried out from Friday to Saturday in the Ayukaba locality of the region.
The fighters had arrived at the locality and were preparing to set up a base there when the information reached the army, a military official in the region said.
“Our brave soldiers immediately entered the area and succeeded in driving them out for two days. Eight (separatist fighters) were killed, and several of their weapons and ammunition were seized,” said the official, who asked not to be named.
Officials said on Saturday that troops were succeeding in most operations in the region thanks to the cooperation of the local population.
Fighting between government forces and separatist fighters has persisted in Cameroon’s two English-speaking regions of Northwest and Southwest since 2017 when separatists attempted to establish an independent nation in these regions.
Source: Xinhuanet