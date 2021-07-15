Privacy Overview
15, July 2021
Southern Cameroons Crisis: Gendarmes beheaded in Amba attack 0
Two gendarmes in Cameroon were killed and then beheaded overnight in an attack by secessionists, an official says.
The bodies were found on Wednesday morning in Babadjou, a town which borders Cameroon’s North-West region – one of two areas where fighters are seeking to break away.
Gisèle Tsangue, the mayor of Babadjou, said it was an attack by separatists on a checkpoint and a third officer was missing.
The UN estimates that at least 3,500 people have been killed in the English-speaking regions of North-West and South-West Cameroon since the secessionist conflict began in late 2016.
Anglophone activists say the country’s French-speaking majority is marginalising the English-speaking minority.
Source: BBC news