20, July 2022
Southern Cameroons Crisis: Gunmen kidnapped Rangers of Bafut club president 0
Armed gunmen on Monday kidnapped the president of Rangers of Bafut Football Club based in Bamenda, Neba George.
He was reportedly kidnapped during preparations for a trip to Bertoua for an encounter against Gazelle FC of Garoua.
A press statement from the football club simply said “Our president, Mr. Neba George was kidnapped by separatists in Bafut. We have informed the Fecafoot. We are really concerned about the situation of our president.”
Notwithstanding the situation, Fecafoot maintained the scheduling of the match for undisclosed reasons and it is now up to the commission of homologation and discipline to decide.
By Fon Lawrence