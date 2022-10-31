Privacy Overview
Southern Cameroons Crisis: Soldiers arrest man for dressing his room in Chelsea FC colours 0
Cameroon government army soldiers deployed to Ndu in the North West region have arrested a prominent fan of English Premier League Club Chelsea FC on lame and ridiculous reason that he dressed his bed room in blue colours which is similar to the Ambazonia separatist movement.
Tebopost that made public the story on social media did not reveal the name of the Stamford Bridge fan. Information filtered from Ndu that the Francophone soldiers performed a brutal and unprovoked attack against the Chelsea FC fan before he was ferried away to an unknown destination.
A photo released on face book by family members clearly indicates that he is a Chelsea fan and not a member of the Southern Cameroons separatist movement.
Cameroon Concord News correspondent in Ndu said he has seen video footage shared by some elements of the Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR) showing heavily armed troops placing the young man in a military vehicle.
“For dressing his room with the colours of the football club that he supports in England, he was beaten and kicked like a football by Francophone soldiers” a family member was quoted as saying on a live pidgin news broadcast.
By Sama Ernest