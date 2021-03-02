2, March 2021

Southern Cameroons Crisis: U.S. Deeply Disturbed by Reports of Abuses in Ebam 0

The United States is deeply disturbed to learn of reports of a military raid in Ebam, Southwest Region, on March 1 of last year that resulted in violence against civilians.

 We condemn all violence in which civilians are targeted. We call for an immediate investigation into the alleged incident and for perpetrators to be held accountable.

That this attack, if found to be true, could go unacknowledged for a year speaks to the important role civil society and media organizations play in helping governments meet their obligations to their people.

Source: US Embassy Yaoundé