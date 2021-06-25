Privacy Overview
Southern Cameroons Crisis: Washington blocks Yaoundé from acquiring patrol boats 0
The Cameroonian navy has embarked on a search for patrol boats after its attempt to acquire two Bollinger vessels from Washington was blocked as a sanction for abuses committed by the army in Southern Cameroons.
Source: Africa Intelligence