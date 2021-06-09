Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
9, June 2021
Southern Cameroons Crisis: Yerima on the release of President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe’s lawyer from SED 0
BARRISTER AMUNGWA TANYI NICODEMUS HAS BEEN RELEASED
On Monday, 31 May 2021, Barrister Amungwa Tanyi Nicodemus, a lead lawyer for our Leaders in detention, was arrested by the French Cameroun Gendarmerie in Yaoundé on dubious charges.
After ten days in detention, the regime in Yaoundé released him this evening on bail after a series of auditions at the military tribunal. Barrister Amungwa was neither charged nor given reasons for his arrest.
I want to thank all the lawyers of the Interim Government of Ambazonia who worked tirelessly to secure his release. Likewise, the people of Ambazonia are grateful to Human Rights Watch for taking his plight to a global audience.
French Cameroun’s unacceptable harassment of members of the Southern Cameroons legal profession must stop.
The people of Ambazonia are facing a brutal enemy with no respect for life, human rights, the rule of law and international norms. But, as a people, we will not be silenced by intimidation and persecution. Our prize is Buea, and we must stay resolute and focused.
Thank You
Vice President Dabney Yerima
Federal Republic of Ambazonia