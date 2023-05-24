The Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government Comrade Dabney Yerima said on Tuesday that the arrogant 90-year-old President Paul Biya of French Cameroun now has to accept the complete and total independence of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia with its resistance mentality.
Speaking to a group of Ground Zero commanders late on Tuesday, the exiled Southern Cameroons leader pointed out that “so long as Ambazonia Self Defense Forces remain resolute on resistance and independence, the entire Federal Republic of Ambazonia shall be liberated.”
Yerima warned that Southern Cameroonians should focus on the liberation struggle and ignore the happenings and current going-on in Yaoundé. He furthered that the French Cameroun enemy seeks to take advantage of the division in the Southern Cameroons diaspora by using some pro La Republique agents to sabotage the Ambazonia Interim Government.
Dabney Yerima noted that the much publicized Babanki kidnapping of some 50 Southern Cameroons women was teleguided from Yaoundé.
He added that the French Cameroun enemy has been irked by its failure since 2016 and Ambazonia’s refusal to accept the French Cameroun arrogance known popularly as “Special Status.”
Amba fighters, Vice President Yerima went on, have always proved that they have no fear of La Republique threats and are ready to carry out missions deep inside French Cameroun.
By Chi Prudence Asong with files from Haggai Achuo
24, May 2023
