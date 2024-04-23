In a major move to alleviate the plight of Southern Cameroon refugees in Cross River State, an organization, Biakwan Light Green Initiative (BLGI) has donated farm seedlings, food items and clothing to the refugees.
The benefitting refugees who are seeking safety in the Cross River have formed a significant population in the Biakwan community of the Boki local government area due to the ongoing conflict in the country’s southern region.
Presenting the items, The Executive Director of BLGI, Mr. Peter Bette said the idea of the support was to reduce pressure on the community forest.
In addition to this, the support will also provide livelihood to women, and enhance capacity through training to secure women’s rights and food security pool.
Odey Oyama, a conservationist, commended the environmental group for the initiative stating that empowerment would serve its purpose.
He encouraged the displaced persons to key into the programme as Nigeria and Cameroon share a complex and dynamic diplomatic relationship.
The Board Chairman of NGO Coalition for Environment (NGOCE) Dr. Odiga Odiga urged the refugees and some of the community members who also benefited to take of the opportunity and ensure they engage in all activities.
The renowned environmentalist assured the beneficiaries that the project would promote sustainable agriculture and agroforestry like planting indigenous fruit trees and home gardens to enhance biodiversity, and mitigate climate change.
The Town Council Chairman Mr. Joseph praised BLGI and pledged his support for the project, noting that it would strengthen collaboration and foster relationships between the refugees and the host community.
Responding to the gesture, the leader of the refugees, Elder Ben Kachi appreciated the team for the gifts and support.
23, April 2024
Source: Sunnewsonline