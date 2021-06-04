Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
4, June 2021
Special Criminal Court: Former Minister dies after several auditions 0
The former Minister of Lands has died due to stress from her continues audition at the Special Criminal Court in Yaoundé. Jacqueline Koung A Bessike, passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at the National Social Insurance Hospital (CNPS).
Over the last two years Mrs Koung A Bessike has gone through a series of interrogation at the Special Criminal Court accused of corruption, theft and financial malpractice in the illegal sale of a 5000m ² land, belonging to the former so-called Office National de Commercialisation des Produits de Base), to the tune of 26 million FCFA. She was also accused of having participated in the irregular retrocession of a 400-hectare plot of land to a family.
Between 2011 and 2019, she presided over the destiny of the Ministry of Lands and was replaced on 4 January 2019 by Henri Eyebe Ayissi.
Jacqueline Koung A Bessike also served as Secretary General at the Ministries of Tourism (1995-2001), Employment, Labour and Social Welfare (2001-2003), Women’s Affairs (2003-2007) and Employment and Vocational Training (2007-2009). She also served as Secretary General at the so-called Friends of Cameroon (CERAC) or better still Chantal Biya Foundation.
Koung Bessike left at a time when an audit of Cameroon’s land holdings is demanding her to answer for her management of that the government’s department.
By Rita Akana