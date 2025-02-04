Privacy Overview
4, February 2025
Sweden: At least five people injured in school campus shooting, one critically 0
At least five people have been shot on a school campus in central Sweden – four have undergone surgery in hospital, and one is critically injured
One of the people in hospital is thought to be the perpetrator, police say
More people may be injured, police add.
Students and staff were kept inside buildings when police thought the attacker was still at large – they are now being evacuated.
The shooting happened at a school for adults, although there are children’s schools on the site.
Police first warned people to stay away from the area at 13:20 local time (12:20 GMT)
Soon after, they confirmed four people had been shot, before the number increased to five.
Source: BBC