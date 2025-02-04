Privacy Overview
4, February 2025
Sweden school campus attack: Police say 10 people killed 0
Swedish police say “around 10” people have been killed in a shooting on a school campus in the central city of Orebro.
Police believe the perpetrator is among the dead and that he acted alone, but a motive is not yet clear.
Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson describes the attack as the “worst mass shooting” in Sweden’s history.
The shooting happened at a school for adults, although there are children’s schools on the site.
Students and staff were kept inside buildings when police thought the attacker was still at large but have since been evacuated.
Police first warned people to stay away from the area at 13:20 local time (12:20 GMT)
Source: BBC