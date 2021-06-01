Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
1, June 2021
The 26 African players who have won the UEFA Champions League 0
Aside the FIFA World Cup, the UEFA Champions League (UCL) is by far the most prestigious football competition across the world – by virtue of its popularity and reach.
The pool of players participating means that an there is always a medley of playesr from across all continents represented on the field.
This adds to the UCL vibe as people across the world support nationals from their country who play in the league.
On May 29, 2021, the final of the 2020 / 2021 edition of the UCL took place in Porto with Manchester City facing Chelsea.
The African interests were squarely in Algeria (Riyad Mahrez of City) and Senegal and Morocco (Edouard Mendy and Hakim Ziyech respectively of Chelsea).
In the end, Mendy in the Chelsea goal kept out Mahrez and all of City’s attacking power to ensure that Thomas Tuchel’s side emerged victorious – winning their second UCL. Ziyech on the other hand played a less prominent role in the win.
Below is a list of winners (countries, clubs and season)
26 – Hakim Ziyech (Morocco) : Chelsea FC, 2020 – 2021
25 – Edouard Mendy (Senegal) : Chelsea FC, 2020 – 2021
24 – Naby Keita (Guinea) : Liverpool FC, 2018 – 2019
23 – Mohamed Salah (Egypt) : Liverpool FC, 2018 – 2019
22 – Sadio Mane (Senegal) : Liverpool FC, 2018 – 2019
21 – Joel Matip (Cameroon) : Liverpool FC, 2018 – 2019
20 – Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) : Real Madrid FC, 2017-2018
19 – Didier Drogba (Ivory Coast) : Chelsea FC, 2011-2012
18 – Salomon Kalou (Ivory Coast) : Chelsea FC, 2011-2012
17 – Michael Essien (Ghana) : Chelsea FC, 2011-2012
16 – John Obi Mikel (Nigeria) : Chelsea FC, 2011-2012
15 – McDonald Mariga (Kenya) : Inter Milan 2009 – 2010
14 – Sulley Muntari (Ghana) : Inter Milan, 2009-2010
13 – Seydou Keita (Mali) : FC Barcelona, 2008-2009, 2010-2011
12 – Yaya Touré (Côte d’Ivoire) : FC Barcelona, 2008-2009
11 – Samuel Eto’o (Cameroon) – FC Barcelona, 2005-2006, 2008-2009, Inter Milan, 2009-2010
10 – Djimi Traoré (Mali) : Liverpool FC, 2004-2005
9 – Benni McCarthy (South Africa) : FC Porto, 2003-2004
8 – Samuel Kuffour (Ghana) : FC Bayern Munich 2000-2001
7 – Geremi Njitap (Cameroon) – Real madrid, 1999 -2000, 2001 -2002
6 – Ibrahim Tanko (Ghana) : Borussia Dortmund 1996-1997
5 – Nwankwo Kanu (Nigeria) : Ajax, 1994-1995
4 – Finidi George (Nigeria) : Ajax, 1994-1995
3 – Abedi Pelé (Ghana) : Olympique de Marseille, 1992-1993
2 – Rabah Madjer (Algeria) : FC Porto, 1986-1987
1 – Bruce Grobbelaar (Zimbabwe) : Liverpool FC, 1983-1984
Culled from Ghanaweb