26, January 2023
The number of Internet users in Cameroon grew by 10.6% in 2022 0
The number of Internet users in Cameroon increased by 967,000 (+10.6% YoY) in 2022, the GSMA Intelligence recently reported. The Internet penetration rate in the country thus reached 36.5%, compared to 22% in 2021, the organization said.
This is good news for operators of the e-commerce sector where Cameroon is still lagging behind a neighboring country like Gabon. According to GSMA, Gabon was the leader in e-commerce in the ECCAS zone (Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe) in FY2019.
The top 5 are Gabon with 38.3% of the population prepared for online shopping, Cameroon (32%), Rwanda (30.9%); Angola (30.4%); and Congo (14%).
Source: Business in Cameroon