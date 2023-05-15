According to NapoliCalcioLive, Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move for talented Napoli and Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.
The 27-year-old has established himself as an integral part of Luciano Spalletti’s team since his move from Fulham. Anguissa has played a crucial role in Napoli’s success this season, helping them clinch the league title and reach the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.
Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are closely monitoring Anguissa’s progress and could potentially make significant offers for him in the upcoming weeks. However, it remains to be seen whether Napoli is willing to part ways with the talented midfielder.
Having signed a contract that runs until 2025, Napoli hold a strong position and are under no obligation to sell Anguissa. The decision ultimately rests with the club, who will weigh the potential financial gain against the player’s value on the field.
For Tottenham Hotspur, bolstering their central midfield is a pressing need, and Anguissa’s technical abilities and physical attributes make him an intriguing prospect for the Premier League.
While the destination of the 27-year-old midfielder is uncertain, it is worth considering the circumstances surrounding the potential move. Napoli will be participating in the prestigious Champions League next season, which may make it less likely for Anguissa to join a club like Tottenham.
In this regard, a move to Manchester United seems more plausible, especially as the Red Devils are closing in on securing Champions League qualification. The allure of playing in Europe’s elite competition could be a deciding factor.
The potential acquisition of Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa would undoubtedly strengthen Tottenham Hotspur’s midfield and enhance their prospects for the upcoming season. His skill set and experience gained at both Napoli and Fulham make him a valuable asset.
Negotiations between the clubs and the player’s preferences will ultimately determine the outcome of this potential move. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham Hotspur can convince Anguissa to join their ranks.
15, May 2023
Source: tothelaneand