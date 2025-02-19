19, February 2025

Trump blames Ukraine for war 0

US President Donald Trump has blamed Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky for Moscow’s invasion, and said he could meet Russia’s Vladimir Putin before the end of the month.

Trump has also increased pressure on Zelensky to hold elections – echoing one of Moscow’s key demands to strike a deal.

Odessa’s governor says a large residential area has been left without power after a “massive” Russian strike on the Ukrainian port city. One person has been hospitalised.

Russia says Ukraine has attacked an oil refinery in the city of Syzran. No casualties have been reported.

Latest developments

Trump says he could meet Putin before the end of the month

US not opposed to European peacekeeping troops in Ukraine

Russia, US to name negotiators on ending Ukraine war

Culled from France 24