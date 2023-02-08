Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
8, February 2023
Turkey-Syria earthquake: Search for survivors as death toll surpasses 8,000 0
Rescuers are racing to pull survivors from earthquake rubble before they succumb to cold weather in southern Turkey and war-ravaged northern Syria. As the death toll climbed, despair and anger were growing over the pace of rescue efforts. Follow the latest developments on our live blog below.
The death toll from the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria early on Monday has now reached 5,894 in Turkey and 2,470 in Syria, bringing the total to 8,364.
More than 34,000 were injured in Turkey.
Bad weather hampered the search and rescue efforts overnight
Thousands of children may have been killed, according to UNICEF.
Monday’s quake, followed hours later by a second one almost as powerful, toppled thousands of buildings including hospitals, schools and apartment blocks, leaving thousands of people homeless.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared a state of emergency in 10 provinces.
More than 12,000 Turkish search and rescue personnel are working in the affected areas, along with 9,000 troops.
More than 70 countries have offered rescue teams and other aid.
The United Nations says it’s “exploring all avenues” to get supplies to rebel-held northwestern Syria, and it released $25 million from its emergency fund to help kick-start the humanitarian response in Turkey and Syria.
Source: France 24